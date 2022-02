TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson had 20 points and blocked four shots as Towson rolled to an 86-50 victory over Elon. Thompson knocked down 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Tigers (19-7, 10-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Towson led 42-16 at halftime. Elon’s first-half points were a season low for the team. Hunter McIntosh and reserve Zac Ervin scored nine points apiece to lead the Phoenix (8-18, 5-8).