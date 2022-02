Tsitsipas rallies past qualifier to reach Rotterdam final

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas has rallied past a qualifier at the Rotterdam hard-court indoor tournament to reach his first final since the French Open last June. Tsitsipas ended Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka’s run by 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Tsitsipas was made to work for nearly two hours by the 137th-ranked Lehecka, who previously upset Denis Shapovalov. Tsitsipas will face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s final.