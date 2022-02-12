WHAT TO WATCH: Football, then ice dancing on big day for NBC

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Sunday is a sports bonanza for NBC, which is airing the Super Bowl in addition to the Winter Olympics. It’s the first time those two events are happening at the same time, and the chance to air them both is part of the reason NBC switched Super Bowl spots with CBS and took this year’s game. The football game is obviously forcing some changes in NBC’s Olympic schedule. Instead of its usual afternoon and prime time slots, NBC will have coverage from 8 a.m. ET until Super Bowl pregame coverage at noon. Olympic coverage picks up again after the game, when NBC plans to show live coverage of ice dancing’s free dance.