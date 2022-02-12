White Sox requiring COVID-19 boosters for minor leaguers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are requiring COVID-19 booster shots for their players with minor league contracts in order to participate in spring training. A minicamp for some prospects is scheduled to start Feb. 22, with minor league camp opening on March 7. It was not clear what percentage of White Sox minor leaguers have their booster shots or how many have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of Johnson & Johnson. Spokesman Scott Reifert said players who do not comply would be placed on the restricted list rather than be released.