AROUND THE VENUES: Eileen Gu’s Valentine’s Day list

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — It seemed like the appropriate thing to ask on Valentine’s Day: What does ski superstar Eileen Gu love the most? In a short interview after her practice, the Stanford-bound 18-year-old, who is competing for her mom’s home country of China, thought about the question and came up with this list. It included a gold, rhinestone-covered pin she received from a volunteer. Her big air gold medal. She calls that her prized possession. Her cats. She loves truffle oil. And, she says, she loves skiing, competing and fresh air. She’ll get all that when she goes for her second gold medal, this time in slopestyle.