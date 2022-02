Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings suffer 6th successive loss in PSL

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Karachi Kings suffered their sixth successive loss in the Pakistan Super League as Peshawar Zalmi handed the 2020 champion a 55-run defeat on Sunday. Nothing seemed to go right for the injury-hit Karachi team, led by Babar Azam, as its batters yet again struggled and reached just 138-6. Peshawar had earlier capitalized on sloppy Karachi fielding to score 193-6 with the opening pair of Hazratullah Zazai (52) and 20-year-old debutant Mohammad Haris (49) providing a rollicking start of 97 runs from 10 overs.