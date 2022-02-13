BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Swimmers plunge in icy lake near Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Sixty-year-old Chen Jieyu dove into the murky water of Houhai Lake, covered partially in a layer of ice and snow. Snowflakes were falling, and she had on just a regular swimsuit, her arms and legs exposed. It was 21 degrees Fahrenheit outside. As the Winter Olympics carry on just a short distance away inside the bubble, Beijing residents are enjoying their own traditional winter games by the lake situated in Xicheng district. The swimmers from Beijing Houhai Happy Winter Swimming Team range in age from 20 to 90. Some come every day, rain or shine, smog or clear skies. According to some local residents, swimming in the freezing water leads to health.