Finns console Japan captain after quarterfinal Olympic win

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Michelle Karvinen of Finland led a group of teammates across the ice to console Japan captain Chiho Osawa in a touching moment at the Olympic women’s hockey tournament. It happened immediately following Finland’s 7-1 win in the quarterfinals that eliminated Japan. Karvinen is one of several Finn players who have come to know and respect Osawa while playing with her for Lulea of the Swedish league the past three years. It wasn’t lost on Karvinen that this could be Osawa’s third and final Olympics. Japan finished sixth while Finland advanced to play the United States in the semifinals on Monday.