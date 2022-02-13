Horston leads No. 13 Tennessee women past Vanderbilt 66-52

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and No. 13 Tennessee used a strong second half to defeat Vanderbilt 66-52. Tennessee opened the fourth quarter with a 14-1 run that put the game well in hand. The lead peaked at 62-40 when Horston hit a 3-pointer near the six-minute mark of the period. Rae Burrell added 15 points for the Lady Vols. Tennessee shot 43% from the field but just 5 of 19 (26%) from 3-point distance. Alexander led Vanderbilt with 19 points and Iyana Moore added 17. The Commodores shot 31% from the field and made only 6 of 27 3-pointers (22%).