Love leads No. 11 Georgia Tech women past Clemson in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Eylia Love scored a career-high 26 points — offsetting a career-best 40 points by Clemson’s Delicia Washington — and No. 11 Georgia Tech survived an upset bid, defeating the Tigers 92-84 in overtime. Love sank 10 of 16 shots as the Yellow Jackets (19-6, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a two-game skid by beating the Tigers (9-17, 3-12) for the ninth straight time. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen buried a jumper with 3 seconds left to put Georgia Tech on top 77-75, but Washington scored in the paint at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. Georgia Tech never trailed in the extra period after Nerea Hermosa and Lahtinen had back-to-back layups to open the scoring. The Clemson single-game scoring record is 45 set by Barbara Kennedy against Claflin in 1979.