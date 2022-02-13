No. 13 Illini survive scare against Northwestern

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback in a 73-66 win over Northwestern. Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummers’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a 19-2 run to pull within one point with 6:16 to go. The Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) turned to 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn for an answer, and he obliged, scoring six-straight points to make it a 61-56 lead with 4:19 to play. He scored the team’s final three buckets. Ty Berry came off the bench to lead the Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten) with 16 points.