No. 2 Stanford beats Colorado 63-46 to stay Pac-12 perfect

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull had 14 points and tied her season high with six steals, Cameron Brink added a double-double, and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half and beat Colorado 63-46. The Cardinal trailed at halftime but outscored the Buffaloes 14-5 in the third quarter and got a big fourth from Haley Jones to remain unbeaten in Pac-12 conference with two weeks left. Brink had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season and 12th of her career. Anna Wilson had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Lesila Finau scored 11 points for Colorado.