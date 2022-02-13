No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

WEST LAFAYTTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61. Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with five seconds left. The Boilermakers corralled the loose ball, completing a rally from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half. Purdue improved to 22-4. It was 59-all when Ivey got loose down the lane for his three-point play with 13.1 seconds left. Fatts Russell scored 24 points for the Terrapins, who fell to 11-14.