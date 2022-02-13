Opelka beats Brooksby in 2 sets to win inaugural Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — Reilly Opelka has won his third ATP Tour title. He beat Jenson Brooksby in straight sets in an all-American final at the inaugural Dallas Open. The second-seeded Opelka won all 46 service games during the tournament. The only break point he faced all week came in the second set of his 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) victory over Brooksby. The 24-year-old Opelka is the first American to win a third ATP Tour title since Jack Sock at Delray Beach in 2017. The 21-year-old Brooksby is still seeking his first title.