Skiers struggle as real snow falls on Winter Olympics

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Winter Olympics finally look like the Winter Olympics. Real snow fell in Beijing for the first time since the Olympics began. It gave the city the appearance and feel of a real Winter Games. There was also fresh snow in the mountains where events have been contested on artificial snow. It was mostly a welcome sight. But up in the mountains it affected visibility and made it tougher for ski racers to make it down the hill in the first run of the two-leg giant slalom. Women’s slopestyle was postponed a day.