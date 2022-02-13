Strasbourg’s fine form continues with 1-0 win at Angers

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Strasbourg’s fine form continued as Julien Stephan’s side won 1-0 at Angers to strengthen its grip on fourth place in the French league and the Europa League spot. Veteran forward Kevin Gameiro scored in the 11th minute with his ninth goal of the campaign for Strasbourg. The Alsace side is four points ahead of Rennes and Monaco. Monaco surprisingly drew 0-0 at home to lowly Lorient. In the late game Sunday Marseille could move four points clear in second place by winning at struggling Metz.