Top-seeded US ‘not satisfied’ by early success at Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The United States goes into the knockout round at the Olympics as one of the favorites to win the gold medal. The U.S. is the top seed in the men’s hockey tournament after being the only team to win all three preliminary round games in regulation. The Americans will face either Germany or Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Coach David Quinn says there’s a swagger about his team that does not amount to arrogance. Players on the youngest team in the tournament also seem to understand they haven’t accomplished anything yet.