Valieva gamely presses on amid Olympic doping controversy

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The 15-year-old figure skating superstar at the center of Russia’s latest doping scandal seems to be the only one that hasn’t had a word to say about it. Instead, Kamilia Valieva continues to practice for her competition at the Beijing Olympics while the Court of Arbitration for Sport decides whether she is allowed to compete. Valieva has yet to miss a scheduled practice since a drug test taken in December was flagged last Monday for traces of a banned heart medication. That was the same day that the reigning European champion helped the Russian skaters win the team gold medal with a dynamic free skate in which she became the first woman to land a quad in Olympic competition.