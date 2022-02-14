Gobert back, Mitchell leads way for Jazz in win over Rockets

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 and Rudy Gobert returned for the Utah Jazz in their 135-101 win over the Houston Rockets. Gobert had 14 points and seven rebounds before being ejected with his second technical foul in the fourth quarter. The Jazz were a plus-19 in the 22 minutes he was on the court. Jordan Clarkson scored 16 and Hassan Whiteside contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds for Utah. Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter, Jr. each scored 14 for the Rockets, who have lost five in a row.