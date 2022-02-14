Hartford ends Vermont’s 14-game win streak, 75-74 in OT

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Austin Williams had a career-high 34 points, Moses Flowers added 18 points and made a go-ahead layup with 4 seconds left in overtime and Hartford snapped Vermont’s 14-game winning streak with a 75-74 victory. Williams sank 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Hawks (7-16, 5-6 America East Conference). He added eight rebounds and six assists. Ben Shungu had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Catamounts (20-5, 12-1). Shungu’s layup at the buzzer sent the game to overtime tied at 67.