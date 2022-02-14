Late own-goal ends Athletic Bilbao’s unbeaten run in Spain

MADRID (AP) — An unfortunate own-goal by goalkeeper Unai Simón has ended Athletic Bilbao’s unbeaten run in a 3-2 loss to Mallorca in the Spanish league. Athletic rallied from two goals down in the second half but conceded in the 88th minute when Takefusa Kubo’s shot from close range hit the post and bounced off Simón’s head before going back into the net. The goal ended Athletic’s five-match unbeaten run in all competitions and kept the Basque Country club from moving closer to the European qualification places in the Spanish league. It stayed in eighth place. It was the second win in a row for 15th-place Mallorca.