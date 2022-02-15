Last 1 in, Gremaud edges Gu for Olympic ski slopestyle gold

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Mathilde Gremaud won the ski slopestyle contest by the slimmest of margins over fan favorite Eileen Gu. The Swiss freestyle skier who squeaked into the slopestyle final by a mere .36 points edged out Gu for the gold medal by an even narrower margin — .33 points. From almost out to the top of the podium. This medal pairs with the bronze Gremaud picked up in the big air event won by Gu. Gremaud also has a slopestyle silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games for a complete set of Olympic medals.