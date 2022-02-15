Shiffrin, 18th in downhill, plans to enter 6 Olympic races

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is still planning to enter a total of six Alpine skiing races at the Beijing Olympics. The two-time Olympic gold medalist from the United States confirmed those plans after finishing 18th in the downhill. That comes after she did not finish the giant slalom or slalom and then came in ninth in the super-G. Next up will be the Alpine combined on Thursday. She won a silver medal in that event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. And then Shiffrin intends to be a part of the team event that wraps up the Alpine schedule on Saturday.