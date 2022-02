HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Jamal Bieniemy had 19 points to lead five UTEP players in double figures as the Miners defeated Southern Miss 84-70. Tydus Verhoeven added 13 points for the Miners on Saturday. Souley Boum chipped in 12, Jorell Saterfield scored 12 and Christian Agnew had 11. Isaih Moore led the Golden Eagles with 25 points, tying his season high.