AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 22 points and Iowa State had the hot hand from the field as the Cyclones turned away Oklahoma, 75-54. Brockington hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and led an Iowa State offense that hit 33 of 49 field-goal attempts (67.3%), including 8 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc.