Bulls sign Tristan Thompson, release Alfonzo McKinnie

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls signed forward/center Tristan Thompson on Saturday night and released forward Alfonzo McKinnie. Terms of Thompson’s deal weren’t disclosed. Thompson averaged 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 34 games this season for Sacramento and Indiana. In 707 games in 11 NBA seasons with Cleveland, Boston, Sacramento and Indiana, he has averaged 9.1 points and 8.5 rebounds. Thompson was traded from Sacramento to Indiana on Feb. 8 in the deal that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Kings, then waived by the Pacers on Thursday. McKinnie averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in 17 games this season for Chicago. The Bulls are tied for the Eastern Conference lead with Miami.