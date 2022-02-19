Cavaliers trio wins Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday

CLEVELAND (AP) — The host Cleveland Cavaliers were the first winners of the revamped Skills Challenge. Rookie Evan Mobley gave his team a victory by nailing a halfcourt shot on his first attempt, allowing the Cavs to close out the final portion of the contest in 5.5 seconds. All-Stars Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland were the other members of the winning team to kick off All-Star Saturday. The rookie squad of No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham of Detroit, Scottie Barnes of Toronto and Josh Giddey of Oklahoma City was the runner-up in the contest combining shooting, passing and dribbling.