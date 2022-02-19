Charley Taylor, Washington Hall of Fame receiver, dies at 80

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charley Taylor, the Hall of Fame receiver who ended his 13-season career with Washington as the NFL’s career receptions leader, died Saturday. He was 80. The Commanders said Taylor died at an assisted-living facility in Northern Virginia. The cause of death wasn’t announced. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Taylor finished with 649 catches for 9,110 yards in 165 regular-season games. Jerry Rice now holds the catches mark at 1,549, with Taylor down to 67th on the list. Taylor was Washington’s receivers coach from 1981 through 1993, helping the team win three Super Bowls. Taylor starred in high school in Grand Prairie, Texas. At Arizona State, he played halfback and defensive back and also pitched and played third base.