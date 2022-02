CONWAY, S.C. — Vince Cole had 16 points to lead five Coastal Carolina players in double figures as the Chanticleers defeated Troy 73-63. Rudi Williams added 13 points for the Chanticleers. Essam Mostafa chipped in 12, Josh Uduje scored 11 and Ebrima Dibba had 11. Nick Stampley led the Trojans with 10 points.