Friedrich gets 4th Olympic bobsled gold as Germans dominate

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Double gold in Pyeongchang, double gold in Beijing. Francesco Friedrich won everything the Olympics had to offer once again. The world’s best bobsledder finished off a dominating Olympics by the world’s sliding superpower by winning the four-man race at the Beijing Games. He won the two- and four-man events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and then repeated the feat in Beijing for the first double-double in Olympic bobsled history. Germany also won silver and Canada got the bronze.