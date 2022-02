SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Robert Glasper had 29 points to power Incarnate Word to a 92-84 victory over Southeastern Louisiana. Charlie Yoder added 25 points and 10 rebouds for the Cardinals (6-22, 3-11 Southland Conference). UIW totaled 54 points in the second half, a season best for the team. Keon Clergeot had 20 points for the Lions (15-13, 10-4).