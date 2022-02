SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mason Harrell registered 19 points as Texas State stretched its win streak to seven games, topping Arkansas-Little Rock 68-50.Nighael Ceaser had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (19-6, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference).Myron Gardner had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (8-16, 3-9).