Kell Brook batters Amir Khan into 6th-round stoppage

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kell Brook channeled years of frustration into one of the most polished performances of his career as he stopped bitter rival Amir Khan inside six rounds in Manchester. Brook had courted a showdown against an opponent he has come to despise for several years only to be constantly rebuffed. He grasped his opportunity with both hands in this 149-pound catchweight bout. Brook shrugged off being vociferously jeered to the ring by a crowd largely in support of Khan and delivered countless punishing shots to Khan’s head. Khan refused to buckle and stayed upright throughout but his face was heavily marked when referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to stop the fight 51 seconds into the sixth round.