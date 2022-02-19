Langer keeps 2-shot lead in pursuit of 4th Chubb Classic win

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Bernhard Langer maintained a two-stroke lead Saturday in pursuit of a fourth Chubb Classic victory. A day after shooting his age in the PGA Tour Champions’ first full-field event of the year, the 64-year-old German star had a 4-under 68 to get to 12-under 132 on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course. Scott Parel, Retief Goosen and Tim Petrovic were tied for second. Parel shot 64, Goosen 67 and Petrovic 68. Langer won the event in 2011 at The Quarry and 2013 and 2016 at TwinEagles. The two-time Masters champion has 42 victories on the 50-and-over tour and has won six Charles Schwab Cup season points titles.