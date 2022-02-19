Leader AC Milan drops points after 2-2 draw at Salernitana

MILAN (AP) — Italian league leader AC Milan dropped crucial points in the title race after drawing 2-2 at last-place Salernitana. Milan is two points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan and three points ahead of third-place Napoli. It could have been worse for coach Stefano Pioli’s side as Croatia forward Ante Rebic rescued a point with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area in the 77th after being set up by striker Olivier Giroud. Jose Mourinho’s Roma scraped a 2-2 home draw with Verona after trailing 2-0. Also, veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella scored both goals as Sampdoria beat midtable Empoli 2-0.