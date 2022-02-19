Louisville snaps losing streak, gets first win for Pegues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Noah Locke scored 15 points off the bench, Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues picked up his first win, and the Cardinals defeated Clemson 70-61. The win snaps a seven-game losing streak for Louisville in which six losses were to teams with double-digit wins in the ACC. Pegues was the coach for five of the losses after replacing Chris Mack. Malik Williams scored to put the Cardinals ahead for good, 54-53, with 6:32 remaining. Three of Louisville’s final five baskets were 3-pointers as they finished the game on a 13-5 run. Williams finished with 12 points and Ellis had 11.