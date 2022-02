BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight had 23 points as Western Kentucky beat Old Dominion 73-64 for its seventh straight victory. Camron Justice had 13 points for the Hilltoppers (17-11, 9-6 Conference USA). Jaylin Hunter tied a career high with 20 points and snagged six rebounds for the Monarchs (10-17, 5-9).