Murray, Iowa pull away from No. 18 Ohio State 75-62

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 24 points and Iowa used a big run early in the second half to beat No. 18 Ohio State 75-62. Murray made 10 of 17 shots to lead the Hawkeyes, who are 18-8. Iowa trailed by four points with 17:35 left before going on a 17-4 run. The Buckeyes pulled within six points with 2:40 remaining, but the Hawkeyes scored the final seven points to seal the win. Ohio State is 16-7.