Short-handed Ole Miss beats Georgia 85-68

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tye Fagan scored 20 points against his former school, Jaemyn Brakefield and Austin Crowley had career highs of 19 and 18 points, respectively, and short-handed Mississippi defeated Georgia 85-68. That trio came through in the absence of the Rebels’ top three scorers, Jarkel Joiner, Daeshun Ruffin and Matthew Murrell. Joiner and Murrell were sidelined with flu-like symptoms. Ruffin is out for the season after a knee injury suffered against LSU on Feb. 1. Braelen Bridges scored 17 points with five assists, Kario Oquendo added 14 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim 11 for Georgia.