F1’s Vettel won’t race in Russia after attack on Ukraine

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel says he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in September after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine earlier Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. After President Vladimir Putin defiantly announced he was launching a military operation, Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border. Vettel says “I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership.”