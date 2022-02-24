No. 22 Ohio State ekes out 86-83 win over No. 15 Illinois

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Malaki Branham scored 31 points to lift No. 22 Ohio State to an 86-83 win over No. 15 Illinois on Thursday night. The result dealt a serious blow to Illinois’ Big Ten title hopes, dropping them a full game behind leaders Purdue and Wisconsin two weeks left in the regular season. With the win, the Buckeyes are in fourth place in the conference, a game-and-a-half behind Purdue and Wisconsin. Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer finished with 26 points. Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell was questionable with the flu before the game, but made the start and finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Kyle Young had 18 points.