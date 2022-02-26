Bacot has 28 points, 18 boards as UNC rolls past NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for his 22nd double-double this season to lead North Carolina to an 84-74 victory over North Carolina State. Bacot was 11-of-13 shooting and blocked five shots for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek, Caleb Love and Puff Johnson scored 16 points each. It was a career best for Johnson, who played a season-high 29 minutes after Leaky Black left with a knee injury in the first half. Terquavion Smith scored 20 points and Cam Hayes came off the bench to add 16 for the Wolfpack.