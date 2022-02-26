City scores in 82nd, avoids late penalty in win at Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester City beat Everton 1-0 in the Premier League thanks to a couple of fortunate strokes that will be lamented across Merseyside. City was protecting a lead which had been given to the team by Phil Foden in the 82nd minute when City holding midfielder Rodri appeared to give away a penalty. A spinning ball struck his outstretched right arm. The on-field referee didn’t have a good enough view. After a lengthy video review it was adjudged that the ball struck Rodri high enough up his arm to not merit a penalty. Foden’s goal came after a cross reached him via two deflections. City moved six points clear of Liverpool, which was looking for a favor from neighbor Everton.