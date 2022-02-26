Skip to Content
Drama in Bundesliga but fans’ thoughts also with Ukraine

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach have played a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga as the league’s players and fans showed solidarity with Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The German soccer league urged clubs to observe a minute’s silence before their games. Union Berlin bounced back from three games without a win as it defeated Mainz 3-1. City rival Hertha Berlin lost 3-0 at Freiburg to continue its dismal start to the year. Eintracht Frankfurt was hosting league leader Bayern Munich later Saturday. Frankfurt displayed messages of solidarity with Ukraine before kickoff.

