Emblem Road scores 99-1 upset in Saudi Cup, Baffert runs 2nd

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Emblem Road rallied with a wide, sweeping move on the outside to win the $20 million Saudi Cup at 99-1 odds. Country Grammar finished second by a half-length for embattled trainer Bob Baffert in the world’s richest horse race. Emblem Road ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.52 at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh. He was ridden by Wiggy Ramos. It was a huge win for Saudi-based trainer Mitab Almulawah and owner Prince Saud Bin Salman Abdulaziz. Their other entry, Making Miracles, finished fourth.