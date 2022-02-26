Own-goal costs Palace in 1-1 draw with Burnley in EPL

LONDON

Crystal Palace has allowed an early second-half own-goal in a 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League. Jeffrey Schlupp put Palace ahead after nine minutes but Luka Milivojevic’s own-goal just 40 seconds after the break kept the south London club winless in its past four home games in the league. Midtable Palace’s last league win at Selhurst Park was its 3-0 victory over Norwich on Dec. 28. Burnley was coming off back-to-back league victories but it’s still a valuable point for Sean Dyche’s team, which is in the relegation zone but trending upward.