Ryan’s first career hat trick leads Oilers over Florida, 4-3

By BILL WHITEHEAD
Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Derek Ryan got his first NHL hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers snapped their two-game losing streak, beating the Florida Panthers 4-3.  After goalie Mikko Koskinen denied Mason Marchment’s shot on a 3 on-1 break near the end of the second period, Ryan tapped in a pass from Evander Kane for the hat trick and a 4-2 lead. Leon Draisaitl netted his team-leading 36th goal, and Connor McDavid had out two assists for Edmonton, which is 6-2  under new coach Jay Woodcroft.  

