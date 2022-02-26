Tanner Groves scores 14 as Oklahoma tops Oklahoma St. in OT

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tanner Groves had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 66-62 in overtime. Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson each added 13 points for the Sooners. Oklahoma snapped a four-game losing streak. Avery Anderson scored 25 points and Moussa Cisse added 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State was coming off a 66-64 overtime loss to Baylor on Monday.