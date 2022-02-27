AP source: Mets hire first female director in baseball ops

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations, making her the franchise’s highest-ranking female baseball operations employee ever, according to a person with knowledge of the hiring. The person confirmed Benn’s hiring to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Mets had not announced it. Benn has worked for Major League Baseball since finishing a master’s degree in philosophy at Columbia in 2017. She’s had roles in youth programs, labor relations and baseball operations with the league.