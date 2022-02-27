Jackson scores 26 points, Clippers outlast Rockets 99-98

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 26 points, including three key points down the stretch, to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 99-98 win over the Houston Rockets Sunday night. The game was tied with about 90 seconds left when a jump shot by Jackson put the Clippers up 97-95. Both teams missed shots before Christian Wood was fouled by Ivica Zubac on a shot in the lane with about 16 seconds to go. The Clippers challenged the call, and it was overturned, giving them the ball back.